Ice road tour aims to support students in northern Manitoba communities

WINNIPEG — A new Youth Empowerment Ice Road Tour is heading up to northern Manitoba communities to inspire students with motivational school presentations.

Live Different is a Canadian charity that aims to make positive differences in communities by meeting with youth and discussing leadership development opportunities.

“We wanted to work in Manitoba for two reasons, one because there’s some communities in a lot of need here and also too because we have a really good relationship with MKO,” Ryan Wood from Live Different said.

Live Different has partnered with Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak (MKO) for the Ice Road Tour which will kick off in February and run until the end of March.

The school program will consist of a one hour presentation with follow up resources to provide hope for changes student can use.

“I hope they get a new perspective so they can see there are paths they can take to improve their futures, their outcomes and where they want to be,” MKO Grand Chief Sheila North Wilson said.

This the is first time this tour will be in held in Manitoba and the goal is continue touring through remote communities across Canada in the near future.

