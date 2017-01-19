WATCH: Bystander bodychecked into busy downtown Toronto street

A 26-year-old Toronto man faces assault charges after video captured a bystander being bodychecked into oncoming traffic on Yonge Street in the city’s downtown core.

Toronto police responded to a report of a suspect trespassing in a building in the Yonge Street and Queen Street East area around 6 p.m. Dec. 5.

Police said the man entered the building, became “very aggressive” with people inside and made death threats when he was asked to leave by security.

Surveillance video showed the suspect running from the building and then slamming into a passerby, knocking him into the street where he appears to hit his head on the ground.

Police said they have not yet made contact with the victim and that he may have suffered serious injuries in the incident. Investigators are hoping to identify and speak with the victim and are urging him to contact police.

Johnathan Rushford was arrested Dec. 6 and charged with uttering threats, assault, obstructing police and failing to comply with probation. He appeared in a Toronto court on Dec. 6.

Const. Caroline de Kloet told Global News there is a possibility that charges could be upgraded against the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).