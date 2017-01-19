Nova Scotia SPCA calls animal cruelty sentencing disappointing

The chief provincial inspector for the Nova Scotia SPCA says she’s “disappointed” with the penalty for a Windsor, N.S., woman who pleaded guilty to animal charges on Tuesday.

“The dog suffered greatly and had to be euthanized. I would like to have seen a much longer prohibition for such a horrible offence,” said Jo-Anne Landsburg in a press release.

Charlene Lucas was banned on owning animals for five years and will also have to pay a $150 court fine, according to the SPCA.

The dog in question was removed from her apartment in June of last year.

The SPCA said the dog was “severely matted,” and had a broken and untreated hind leg.

“Lucas was charged under the NS Animal Protection Act with failing to provide an animal with adequate medical attention when the animal is wounded or ill contrary to section 22(b); and causing an animal to be in distress contrary to section 21 (1),” read the press release.