Vancouver Police investigating early morning shooting

About 22 evidence markers are placed on the front lawn of a home on East 54 Avenue, just east of Knight Street, Thursday morning.

Vancouver Police say it appears someone shot at the home around 3 a.m. in what appears to be a targeted shooting.

Multiple bullet holes can be seen in the walls of the home and one of the windows has been shattered.

Police say the occupants of the home are not cooperating with police at this time.

No arrests have been made but investigators do not believe the general public is at risk. No one was injured in the shooting.

