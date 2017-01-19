Official opening date set for new stores at old Kildonan Place Target store

WINNIPEG — It’s been sitting vacant nearly two years, and now a former Target store in east Winnipeg is about to turn into a Marshalls and HomeSense.

Construction is already underway for the vacant Target store in Kildionan Place on Regent Avenue. On October, 2016, crews started demolishing the inside of the store and converting it into smaller sections.

On Thursday, Kildonan Place general manager Sandra Hagenaars said the new stores will open on April 18.

The new stores will be accessed from inside the mall. The combined unit is approximately 45,000 square feet in size, with HomeSense taking up 21,000 square feet and Marshalls at 24,000 square feet.

“Marshalls and HomeSense are extremely strong brands, and we are proud to bring these retailers to our community,” Hagenaars said in a media release.

“They have a proven track record of success, and will further solidify Kildonan Place’s strong position in the Winnipeg market.”

Leasing of the entire space is almost complete, with over 90 per cent of available space spoken for.

A job fair for the new Marshalls and HomeSense locations will be held at the mall from January 19 to 21, where representatives will be accepting resumes and meeting potential employees.

Along with Marshalls and HomeSense, Kildonan Place is also welcoming a number of other stores in the coming months, including MasterMind Toys, West 49 and Cutting Edge Cutlery Co.