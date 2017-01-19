Province scraps plan to implement all-in-one ID cards

The province is scrapping a plan to combine your health card with your driver’s licence.

It was an idea started by the former NDP government. The goal was to add Manitobans’ health information to the back of their plastic driver’s license card, eliminating the need for the paper health card

However, the Progressive Conservatives said they will not be moving ahead with the plan – for now.

Health Minister, Kevin Goertzen said there were concerns about additional costs, the impact of storing health information and the need to change legislation.

“If the province is looking at implementing a single personal information card, it has to be done right the first time,” Goertzen said in an email.

“The decision was made not to proceed, which will prevent additional costs for implementation and ongoing support beyond those anticipated in the initial proposal.”