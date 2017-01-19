Winnipeg police searching for four suspects after armed robbery

WINNIPEG – Four suspects are on the loose after a Winnipeg convenience store was robbed with a gun early Thursday morning.

According to police, two men waited in the parking lot while two men walked into D’s Market at 591 Broadway St. around 2 a.m.

Police say the men were carrying what’s believed to be a long barrel fire arm.

The suspects stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the store clerk.

Police say when they left, a shot was fired through the glass door.

No one was hurt.

Police are still looking for the four suspects.