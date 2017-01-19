Crime
January 19, 2017 7:13 am

Winnipeg police searching for four suspects after armed robbery

amber-web By

Winnipeg police are searching for four suspects after an armed robbery Thursday morning.

Gage Fletcher/Global News
A A

WINNIPEG – Four suspects are on the loose after a Winnipeg convenience store was robbed with a gun early Thursday morning.

According to police, two men waited in the parking lot while two men walked into D’s Market at 591 Broadway St. around 2 a.m.

Police say the men were carrying what’s believed to be a long barrel fire arm.

The suspects stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the store clerk.

Police say when they left, a shot was fired through the glass door.

No one was hurt.

Police are still looking for the four suspects.

D’s Market on Broadway Street was shot at during an armed robbery.

Gage Fletcher/Global News
Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Police
Robbery
shots fire
winnipeg

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Global News