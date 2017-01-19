Pair of shoes belonging to missing Oshawa man found near harbour: police

Durham police say a pair of shoes belonging to a missing Oshawa man not seen since last Tuesday has been found near the Oshawa harbour.

Police say the footwear was located on Wednesday and that the man’s family has been made aware of the discovery.

Cameron Bailie, 27, of Oxford Street was last seen on Jan. 10 at his home. His relatives say the disappearance is out of character for him.

He is described as male, white, 6-feet tall, with a medium build, blue eyes and short brown hair with a goatee.

Police say they will be conducting a canvas in the Oxford Street area Thursday evening.

Anyone with information on the missing person case is asked to call Durham Regional Police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1736 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).