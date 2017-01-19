He voted for Hillary, but this 91-year-old will attend his 18th inauguration

Although he’s a Democrat who voted for Hillary Clinton, a 91-year-old New Jersey man will still be travelling to Washington to witness his 18th presidential inauguration in person.

WCAU-TV reports B. Harold Smick Jr. still can vividly remember Jan. 20, 1941 – the day he witnessed Franklin D. Roosevelt become the only U.S. president sworn into a third term.

WATCH BELOW: Broadcaster Charlie Brotman has been announcing presidential inaugurations since 1957, but he won’t be announcing Donald Trump’s inauguration

That inauguration was the first for the Salem native, who was just 15 when he began the tradition that he will continue on Friday.

A bit of an Oval Office junkie, Smick has collected everything from inaugural buttons to a piece of felt from the stage cover at FDR’s inauguration.

READ MORE: Donald Trump inauguration marks end of 60-year run for veteran broadcaster

Smick says he’s praying President-elect Donald Trump will bring peace, health care and jobs.