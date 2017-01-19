Shooting in Calgary’s Kensington area sees bullet breach restaurant wall

Several shots were fired in Calgary’s Kensington area and one bullet went through the wall of a restaurant at around 8 p.m. on Wednesday night, police have confirmed.

Police said the shooting happened in an alley near 10 Street and 3 Avenue northwest.

A witness, who didn’t want to be identified, told Global News she heard four gunshots as she and her boyfriend were walking to an LRT station.

“Suddenly we heard three loud ‘pop pop pop’ noises,” she said. “I wasn’t sure whether it was a car backfiring or gunshots. We looked back to where they came from and then started walking again and then all of a sudden we heard a fourth one, really loudly, and at that point we thought, ‘OK that’s probably gunshots.’

“We turned around to the direction where the shot came from and I saw this guy turning from a building and sprint across the busy street. This guy was just sprinting like his life depended on it.”

“I was pretty freaked out.”

Police are not identifying the restaurant that was struck. Investigators were knocking on doors and speaking to neighbours on Wednesday night.

With files from Global’s Janet Lore