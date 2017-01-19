Crime
January 19, 2017 12:38 am

Bullet bounces off plate in Oklahoma man’s neck, saving his life

By Staff The Associated Press

Police lights.

Wikimedia Commons user Scott Davidson
A A

Investigators say a metal plate in an Oklahoma man’s neck saved him from paralysis or worse when he was shot.

Robert Thurman told 911 dispatchers Friday that his sister Gretchen Thurman shot him, The Tahlequah Daily Press reported.

READ MORE: Bullets fired into home come inches from Calgary man’s head

Undersheriff Jason Chennault says the bullet apparently hit a metal plate in Robert Thurman’s neck and ricocheted out and went through a door frame. Authorities say Thurman ran out of a mobile home and into a field after he had been shot.

According to investigators, the metal plate in Thurman’s neck was inserted as a result of a car crash some years ago.

WATCH BELOW: A Lethbridge man is counting his blessings after a bullet went through the wall of his hotel room in Red Deer. Kim Tams reports.

Authorities say Deputy Derrick Grant arrived at the scene and found Thurman and his sister in the field.

“If not for that metal plate, he may have been paralyzed, at the least,” Chennault said.

Thurman’s sister was jailed for aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon, but was released Saturday after posting a $25,000 bond. Chennault says investigators are still determining what led to the shooting incident.

Global News

© 2017 The Associated Press

Report an error
bullet missed neck plate
bullet missed neck plate oklahoma
bullet missed plate
bullet missed plate neck
bullet missed plate oklahoma
neck plate bullet missed
neck plate bullet missed oklahoma
oklahoma bullet missed plate neck
robert thurman
robert thurman bullet
robert thurman bullet misse

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News