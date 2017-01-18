Canada
Police identify found human remains as missing Brampton senior

Peel Regional Police have identified a body found in a Brampton park as a missing senior.

Police issued a statement Wednesday evening saying officers found human remains in Fletcher’s Green Community Park on Nov. 10.

Officers said DNA testing confirmed it was 69-year-old Shamsher Virk.

He was last seen in an area near Chinguacousy Road and Steeles Avenue West in September.

Police said Virk’s death is not considered suspicious.

