Police identify found human remains as missing Brampton senior
Peel Regional Police have identified a body found in a Brampton park as a missing senior.
Police issued a statement Wednesday evening saying officers found human remains in Fletcher’s Green Community Park on Nov. 10.
Officers said DNA testing confirmed it was 69-year-old Shamsher Virk.
He was last seen in an area near Chinguacousy Road and Steeles Avenue West in September.
Police said Virk’s death is not considered suspicious.
