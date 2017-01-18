Edmonton and other areas in Alberta set temperature records as wave of warm weather continues

It’s messy, it’s slushy and it costs drivers a lot of washer fluid, but Edmonton’s recent weather is also putting a lot of smiles on a lot of faces.

Since the weekend, the Capital Region and many other parts of the province have been seeing temperatures above freezing and on Wednesday, Mother Nature helped several areas set new temperature records for Jan. 18.

According to Environment Canada, temperatures rose to 6.2 C at the Edmonton International Airport, unofficially eclipsing the previous Jan. 18 record of 6.1 C set in 1981. Record-keeping at the airport first began in 1961.

Coronation, Lacombe and Brooks also set unofficial new records for Jan. 18. In Brooks, temperatures reached as high as 11.3 C, wiping out a 72-year-old weather record.

The weather agency also said several places tied previous temperature records: Lloydminster, Jasper, Lethbridge, Red Deer, Rocky Mountain House and Vauxhall.

While Environment Canada said Calgary was also quite warm with a high of 6.5 C late Wednesday afternoon, it couldn’t break the impressive Jan. 18, 2009 record of 14.2 C.

Earlier in the month, various parts of Alberta faced bitterly cold temperatures and even had extreme cold warnings issued.

