Sports
January 18, 2017 9:46 pm

Manchester United appoints counterterrorism manager in first for English soccer

By Staff Reuters

The logo of Manchester United pictured before the Real Madrid v Manchester United match in the Guinness International Cup friendly at Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, Michigan.

(Steven King/Icon SMI/Corbis via Getty Images)
A A

Manchester United have appointed a full-time counter-terrorism manager in what they believe to be a first in English club soccer.

British media reported that the Premier League club had hired a former inspector from Greater Manchester Police’s specialist search unit.

Story continues below
Global News

The Manchester Evening News said the new chief had started work “alongside the club’s current senior security team, with an emphasis on counter-terrorism and general security improvements”.

READ MORE: France to tighten security ahead of Euro 2016 tournament

The appointment of the unnamed officer at one of the world’s biggest and best-supported clubs comes amid heightened global concern after recent attacks in Europe and security breaches at United.

Two stands at the 75,000-seater Old Trafford ground were evacuated just before the start of a league game against Bournemouth in May when a suspicious package was found in the toilets.

READ MORE: Croatia to be disciplined after flares thrown onto pitch at Euro 2016

The game was called off soon afterwards and the stadium cleared. The package was later revealed to be a fake device accidentally left behind after a training exercise.

Two fans on an official tour of the ground in November managed to hide in a toilet and stay in the stadium overnight in the hope of watching a Premier League game against Arsenal.

© 2017 Thomson Reuters

Report an error
counter-terrorism
football counter-terrorism
Manchester United anti-terrorism
Manchester United terrorism
Manchester United terrorism strategy
sports counter-terrorism
terrorism in sports

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News