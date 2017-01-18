Missing 14-year-old girl believed to be in Regina area

RCMP are searching for a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing from the White Butte, Sask. area on Jan. 9.

Mataya Vyse is described a 5’6,” 160 lbs, medium build with red hair and blue eyes. She sometimes goes by the first name of Tiara or Tiffany.

Vyse was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black, pyjama-type pants.

Police believe she may be in or around Regina. Police think she is safe but wish to locate her.

Anyone with information on Vyse’s whereabouts is asked to call the White Butte RCMP detachment at 306-781-5050 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.