Okanagan forecast

Wednesday, January 18, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 4pm:

The moist southwesterly flow will keep rain and snow in the forecast Wednesday night and Thursday morning, but a drier trend will start Thursday afternoon when the low weakens and exits.

Another low develops over the Pacific on Friday, however the centre of this low will remain well offshore and our chance of precipitation will decrease for Friday and Saturday.

Thursday’s daytime high range: -1 to +5

~ Duane/Wesla