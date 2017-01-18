Fire department issues warning after big melt in Calgary

The melting snow and ice in Calgary has prompted the fire department to issue a warning, reminding everyone to make sure people and pets stay off the ice.

The warm weather is wonderful, but there are hidden dangers, officials said.

With ice receding on rivers and ponds in the area, people and pets should stay clear of going out on river banks.

“Whether it’s on the Elbow River or the Bow River for that matter, any body of water where there’s ice, the Calgary fire department is issuing a warning,” Carol Henke, with the Calgary fire department, said.

Officials said the ice might look safe but that is deceptive.

“Especially the moving water, it can wear away the ice underneath and so it might look thick or sturdy from the top, but it can really fluctuate. There is a real danger in walking on that ice,” Henke said.

The city lease bylaw is going a long way to keep pets under control in non-designated parks, so few can take off on their own and end up in over their heads.

Some parts of the Bow River rarely, if ever, freeze over even in the coldest winters.