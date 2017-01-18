10 million lethal doses of carfentanil seized at Mirabel Airport

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) announced Wednesday two packages seized at Montreal-Mirabel International Airport contained carfentanil.

CBSA officers intercepted two packages coming from China on Dec. 22, 2016.

After a laboratory analysis, the substance was confirmed to be 209 grams of carfentanil.

The drug is 100 times more powerful than fentanyl, meaning a dose of 0.02 mg is enough to kill a human. That amount is smaller than a grain of salt.

“Thanks to this seizure, the CBSA is helping to send a clear message to anyone who might be tempted to use Canada’s borders to conduct illegal activities,” said Pierre Provost, CBSA acting regional director general.

Both packages were from the same exporter and were destined for different residential addresses in the Montérégie region.

The amount of carfentanil seized could have produced more than 10 million lethal doses.

“Our officers will continue to be vigilant so they can protect the integrity of our borders and ensure the safety of our communities throughout Canada,” Provost said.

The CBSA officers turned the carfentanil over to the RCMP, who are continuing the investigation.