Manitoba RCMP charge man with second degree murder of 90-year-old

A man has been arrested in the homicide of a 90-year-old Swan River, Manitoba man.

On Jan. 14 RCMP responded to a home in Swan River to check on the well-being of an elderly man. Officers found the 90-year-old man deceased.

The death was originally being treated as suspicious but RCMP called the death a homicide according to a news release Wednesday.

Carl Jessie Klyne, 23, from Swan River was arrested and charged with second degree murder. He appeared in court Wednesday morning.

According to an RCMP news release, the suspect and victim did not know each other.