Police investigating after swastika drawn in snow on front yard in northern Ontario

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. – Police are investigating after a swastika was drawn in the snow on a woman’s front yard in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.

Const. Sonny Spina says it is not clear if the incident was directed at a particular person or group in the community.

Spina says a criminal investigator is following up with the complainant and people in the area.

Police have not identified the homeowner, but B’nai Brith Canada columnist Sara McCleary says the swastika and a word, which she believes to be a sexist slur, were drawn in the snow on her front yard last Saturday evening.

Spina says investigators have no suspects, but are asking anyone with information to come forward.

McCleary says she took a photo to show her husband, then brushed it away. Spina says the swastika was gone when police went to investigate, but says a photo was supplied by the complainant.