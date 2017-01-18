Man’s death in Douglasdale home invasion a homicide: police

The death of a Calgary man during a violent home invasion in Douglasdale this week has been ruled a homicide, according to police.

Emergency crews were called to a house in the 100 block of Douglasbank Way S.E. at around 8 p.m. on Monday for reports of a home invasion.

On Wednesday, police said it appears the victim – 39-year-old Dion James Bear – entered the home while two residents were inside. Police did not say whether Bear broke into the home.

EMS said Bear was shot in the abdomen. He was transported to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition where he later died.

The two residents in the home at the time were also injured.

EMS said a woman in her late 20s was transported in serious but stable and non-life-threatening condition after falling or jumping from a second-storey window.

A man in his 30s had minor soft-tissue injuries. He was also taken to hospital in stable and non-life-threatening condition.

Police didn’t know if the residents owned the property or were renting, but said the incident appeared to be targeted.

Officials continue to investigate and are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact police or Crime Stoppers.