Edmonton police urge witnesses to come forward after man found dead over weekend

Homicide detectives with the Edmonton Police Service say they believe two witnesses have information about a man found dead in the city’s northeast over the weekend and are now asking them to come forward.

Police said officers were called to a home at 143 Avenue and 34 Street at around 1 a.m. on Saturday after a man was found dead inside.

They said the death is being treated as suspicious and that although an autopsy was completed Monday, it is still not clear how the man died.

On Wednesday, police said they believe two people “were present at the scene” and have yet to come forward to police.

“It’s important that we speak with these two key witnesses, a man and a woman, who we believe have information about what happened,” Staff Sgt. Colin Derksen, of the EPS Homicide Section, said in a statement.

On Saturday, police said more than one suspect was found and interviewed but there was no danger to the public. Nobody has been charged in connection with the death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

-With files from Karen Bartko.