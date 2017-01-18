Cineplex movie theatre will soon open inside Halifax health centre

Children staying at the IWK Health Centre, along with their families, will soon be able to take a trip to the movies for free without having to leave the building.

The O.E. Smith Auditorium in the centre is being transformed into a theatre through a partnership between the IWK Foundation, the hospital itself and Cineplex. The theatre is expected to open in May and will be free of charge for patients and their families.

Special events programming will also be available during their stay.

“We take for granted the opportunity to go to the movies when we want but those confined to hospital don’t have that same ability – until now,” said Ellis Jacob, Cineplex president and CEO, in a news release.

In addition to movies being shown, the Cineplex O.E. Smith Theatre will include an updated meeting and presentation theatre and become the home of the annual IWK Telethon for Children.

Tracy Kitch, the centre’s CEO and president, said the technology and equipment in the new facility will allow them to host other community events as well as provide a space for teaching and learning.

She added the movie theatre will provide another opportunity for patients and their families.

“Being able to bring the Cineplex theatre experience to the IWK creates a wonderful opportunity for children and families to be transported from the daily routines of their hospital stay to a world of action, adventure and fun,” Kitch said.