January 18, 2017 1:44 pm

Saskatoon weather outlook: from -47 to record breaking heat in 1 week

Peter Quinlan, Meteorologist By Meteorologist  Global News

Here is your Saskatoon SkyTracker 7-Day Weather Forecast.

SkyTracker Weather
Saskatoon has gone from -47 wind chills to record breaking heat in a week!

Exactly a week ago Saskatoon on Wednesday morning, Saskatoon was sitting at -47 wind chill values and just seven days later, we’re breaking temperature records that are 50 degrees warmer!

Exactly 1 week ago on Wednesday, January 11, 2017, Saskatoon woke up to -47 wind chills.

Mostly cloudy skies overnight combined with a southerly breeze and a ridge of high pressure over our area gave us a mild morning.

Temperatures only fell back to -1 overnight before rising up to +3 by morning with high cloud creating another stunning sunrise.

We then climbed up to +4 by noon with sustained southerly wind speeds picking up to around 30 km/h, helping mix down even warmer air.

High cloud continues to slide over the region, sticking around for the rest of the day as we shoot up to an afternoon high around 5 degrees.

If we climb above 5.0 degrees, we’ll break a 94-year-old high temperature record for this date from 1923!

That high cloud will continue over the area tonight as the mercury falls back below freezing by a degree or so.

Thursday is expected to be the hottest Jan. 19 ever recorded in Saskatoon as the high cloud continues to keep the city under mostly cloudy skies.

Temperatures are expected to reach 4 degrees for a daytime high, with the previous record of 3.3 degrees from 1971 likely to be surpassed by early afternoon.

Record high temperatures over the next few days.

There is a very slight chance of a few showers late in the day through the evening hours, but I’m not convinced that it’ll amount to anything at all, but it’s worth mentioning.

The ridge of high pressure in the upper atmosphere that’s kept us in the warm air all week is expected to stick around right until the end of the week, but slightly cooler air will move in on Friday.

Upper ridge hangs on for the rest of the work week before breaking down.

Under mostly cloudy skies, our daytime high will likely be around +2, just shy of our record of 3.9 degrees from 1968 for that day.

The trough associated with a system in the north-central United States will back into our area this weekend, bringing us back into the clouds and pushing in some snow late Saturday into Sunday.

At this point there is some disagreement on how much snow will fall, so we’re going with a fairly broad range right now of 2 to 8 centimetres possible, but we’ll pinpoint this as the date approaches.

Cooler air moves in this weekend as upper ridge breaks down.

Afternoon highs will fall back just below freezing through the weekend with lows back into mid-minus single digits.

Gord Zawislak took this Your Saskatchewan photo at Blackstrap Lake:

Jan. 18: Gord Zawislak took this Your Saskatchewan photo at Blackstrap Lake.

Gord Zawislak / Viewer Submitted

Saskatoon weather outlook is your source for Saskatoon’s most accurate forecast and is your one stop shop for all things weather for central and northern Saskatchewan with comprehensive, in depth analysis that you can only find here.

Global News

