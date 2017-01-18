Avalanche danger rating high in north Okanagan, Shuswap

A warning for any backcountry users to think twice before heading out in the north Okanagan and Shuswap as avalanche conditions are very dangerous.

The avalanche warning for South Columbia region, which includes Vernon north to Sicamous and Revelstoke, rates the risk of avalanche as high

New snowfall and warmer temperatures are the catalyst behind the warning.

“Storm slabs are developing with loading from new snow and wind,” according to the latest Avalanche Canada forecast. “As the load increases over the next few days we will be looking closely at persistent weak layers and discussing the likelihood of these layers failing under the new load of storm snow combined with wind and warm temperatures.”

A ‘high’ avalanche rating, according to Avalanche Canada, means human-triggered avalanches are very likely and travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended.

Portions of the Trans-Canada Highway and Kootenay Pass have been closed throughout Wednesday for avalanche control.