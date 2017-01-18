16-year-old teen charged after 2 incidents with a sawed-off gun in Regina

A 16-year-old boy has been charged after he allegedly confronted two people with a loaded sawed-off gun on Tuesday night.

At around 9:30 p.m., Regina police officers near 5th Avenue and Montague Street were approached by a 33-year-old man, who said he had been challenged by a man with a gun in a nearby playground. Police were unable to find the suspect at the time.

A 56-year-old woman in the 1300 block of Queen Street then reported a boy had pointed a gun at her then ran away.

After searching the area, police found the suspect walking between two houses in the 1400 block of Wascana Street.

A 16-year-old boy is facing 17 firearm related charges including possession of a loaded firearm and careless use of a firearm. He cannot be named due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act. He will appear in Youth Court Wednesday afternoon.