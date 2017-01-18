Canada
January 18, 2017 1:40 pm
Updated: January 18, 2017 1:48 pm

Atlantic Better Business Bureau releases top 10 complaints of 2016

The Better Business Bureau says they received more than 1,200 complaints in Atlantic Canada in 2016.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) for Atlantic Canada is out with its top ten complaints of 2016.

The consumer advocates say they processed 1,278 individual complaints last year, 38 per cent of which were related to billing or customer service.

These are the BBB’s top 10 complaints of 2016 by type of business: 

1. Telephone and Internet services

2. Used auto dealers

3. New auto dealers

4. Roofing contractors

5. Auto repair and service

6. Movers

7. Retail furniture

8. Major appliance parts and supplies

9. Internet marketing services

10. Small appliance parts and supplies

“Just because an industry has a lot of complaints doesn’t necessarily mean the companies in that industry are bad companies,” said Peter Moorhouse, CEO of the BBB Serving the Atlantic Provinces, in a release.

“Phone and internet providers, for example, have thousands of customers, so it’s inevitable that issues will arise with a certain percentage. Complaints do affect a company’s letter rating, but BBB’s algorithm takes the size of the company into account when assigning that rating.”

The BBB said they also responded to more than 422,000 inquiries, performed 69 advertising reviews, 48 investigations, and logged more than 100 scams reported in the region on their online Scam Tracker.

