Rates on the rise for SaskWater customers

People who get their water from SaskWater are facing rate increases over the next two years.

The provincial agency announced Wednesday that customers who get potable and non-potable water will see their first rate hike in May.

Most of the approximately 48,000 customers affected by the increase, 77 per cent, live in the Saskatoon area.

SaskWater officials said as they buy potable water from the City of Saskatoon, rates for those customers will be going up 9.5 per cent in 2017 and 9.25 per cent in 2018.

For customers who SaskWater buys water from the Buffalo Pound Water Treatment Plant, rates will rise by seven per cent.

All other customers will have rate increases that range from two per cent to 4.5 per cent to keep pace with rising operating costs and infrastructure management.

Officials said the average increase to customers is estimated to be $7.32 monthly in 2017 and $7.53 monthly in 2018.

Customers will be receiving letters advising them of their exact adjustment.