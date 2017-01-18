World
January 18, 2017 10:39 am
Updated: January 18, 2017 10:56 am

Shooting at Mexican private school leaves multiple injured

By Porfirio Ibarra The Associated Press

Multiple injuries are reported after a school shooting in Monterrey, Mexico.

MONTERREY, Mexico – State officials said a student opened fire with a gun at a private school in the northern Mexican city of Monterrey on Wednesday, seriously wounding himself, a teacher and another student.

Nuevo Leon state security spokesman Aldo Fasci said the male middle-school student shot the teacher, another student, and then pointed the gun at classmates before shooting himself.

Fasci said the wounded had vital signs but were in extremely serious condition.

He said the motive was still under investigation.

The website of the American School of the Northeast says it offers bilingual education for students from preschool through ninth grade.

It was unclear how the student got the gun into the school. Mexico had once had a program that checked book bags at school entrances, but in many places it has fallen into disuse.

