Alberta coal phase-out won’t make a difference to health & environment: Fraser Institute

Phasing out coal would do little to alleviate the burden on our environment and our healthcare system, suggests a new study by conservative think tank Fraser Institute.

Joining News Talk 770’s Rob Breakenridge on Tuesday, Ken Green, an environmental scientist and senior director of natural resource studies at the Fraser Institute, said the concept of ‘dirty coal’ is out of date.

“The technologies to burn coal pretty much cleanly have existed for 20 years,” Green said.

Related Alberta makes deal with power producers to phase out coal by 2030

“Scrubbers and electrostatic precipitators, and things like that, have really taken the ‘dirty’ out of dirty coal.”

READ MORE: Phasing out coal: good for the environment, bad for your wallet

The Fraser Institute studied the impact of the coal-phase out in Ontario. Green said the province would have seen the same reductions in air pollution had they retrofitted existing coal plants and increased environmental protections – but at a 10th of the cost.

READ MORE: ‘We’re going to lose 200 full-time, well-paying jobs’: impact of coal phase-out on Hanna, Alta

Green said the study didn’t examine C02 emissions because that was not the rationale for closing plants in Ontario and that it is “harder to measure local benefits” when it comes to climate change.

He did suggest that, if that had been the rationale, it would have been “vastly cheaper” to buy emission offsets from abroad.

READ MORE: Alberta NDP’s plan to phase out coal could triple power bills, Coal Association says

He also suggested that costs on the healthcare system are also difficult to measure, but said he doesn’t put much stock in the Alberta government’s projections that phasing out coal will prevent 600 deaths and avoid nearly $3 billion in negative health impacts.

Green also suggested Alberta will weather the change better than Ontario because of cheaper access to natural gas.

“When Ontario made its transition the natural gas boom and the hydraulic fracturing that brought it out hadn’t happened yet,” Green said. “Natural gas prices were higher and somewhat more volatile.”

LISTEN: Ken Green with the Fraser Institute on the impact of the coal phase-out