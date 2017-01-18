Crime
January 18, 2017 10:02 am

Ontario man accused of hitting neighbour with sledgehammer over loud music

By Staff The Canadian Press

File photo

File / Global News
A A

ARTHUR, Ont. – Police have arrested a 57-year-old man from Arthur, Ont. who they allege assaulted his neighbour with a sledgehammer over the volume of his music.

Wellington County Provincial Police say they were called to the scene in the early evening over the weekend.

They say a 40-year-old man was sitting with friends on his porch and listening to music when his neighbour began banging on the wall.

They say the victim went to the neighbour’s door, at which point he was allegedly struck in the face with a sledgehammer.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment.

Lawrence Johnson is charged with assault with a weapon and was held in custody.

Global News
Report an error
Arthur
Lawrence Johnson
sledgehammer
sledgehammer assault
Wellington County Provincial Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Global News