January 18, 2017 9:30 am

Saskatoon RCMP seek help locating missing teen Tyler Carruthers

David Giles, Senior Web Producer

Saskatoon RCMP are asking for help in locating missing teen Tyler Carruthers who may be heading to Battleford.

Supplied / Saskatoon RCMP
Saskatoon RCMP are asking the public for help in locating missing teen Tyler Carruthers.

Carruthers, 17, left on foot from a home in Vonda and hitchhiked to Saskatoon where he was dropped off at a store on 8th Street East.

Police believe Carruthers may be attempting to get to Battleford.

Carruthers is six-foot, 160 pounds with dirty blond hair. He was last seen wearing a dark navy blue plaid sweater, dark jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Carruthers is asked to contact Saskatoon RCMP at 306-975-5145 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

