Saskatoon RCMP seek help locating missing teen Tyler Carruthers

Saskatoon RCMP are asking the public for help in locating missing teen Tyler Carruthers.

Carruthers, 17, left on foot from a home in Vonda and hitchhiked to Saskatoon where he was dropped off at a store on 8th Street East.

Police believe Carruthers may be attempting to get to Battleford.

READ MORE: Mom continues search for missing Saskatchewan teen Mekayla Bali

Carruthers is six-foot, 160 pounds with dirty blond hair. He was last seen wearing a dark navy blue plaid sweater, dark jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Carruthers is asked to contact Saskatoon RCMP at 306-975-5145 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.