January 18, 2017 8:56 am
Updated: January 18, 2017 8:59 am

Pedestrian in critical condition after struck by vehicle on Main Street

A woman was hit by a vehicle around 7 p.m. on Main Street and Higgins Avenue, police said.

WINNIPEG — Winnipeg police are investigating after a woman was hit by a vehicle near Main Street Tuesday evening.

Emergency crews were called on scene to Higgins Avenue and Main Street around 7 p.m.

An adult woman was found with significant injuries and taken to hospital in critical condition.

Police believe she’s a victim of a collision as a pedestrian.

Main Street was closed between Higgins and Logan avenues for a few hours Tuesday evening while the traffic unit investigated.

Officers are set to release more information Wednesday.

