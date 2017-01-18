Pedestrian in critical condition after struck by vehicle on Main Street

WINNIPEG — Winnipeg police are investigating after a woman was hit by a vehicle near Main Street Tuesday evening.

Emergency crews were called on scene to Higgins Avenue and Main Street around 7 p.m.

An adult woman was found with significant injuries and taken to hospital in critical condition.

Police believe she’s a victim of a collision as a pedestrian.

Main Street was closed between Higgins and Logan avenues for a few hours Tuesday evening while the traffic unit investigated.

Officers are set to release more information Wednesday.