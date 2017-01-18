Big pothole in Richmond leads to flat tires for many drivers

Some drivers will be making repairs to their cars this morning after hitting a big pothole in Richmond last night.

The pothole opened up in the northbound lanes of Knight Street, not far from the Westminster Highway.

It was estimated at about a metre-and-a-half long.

There were reports more than a dozen vehicles were pulled over last night in the area after being damaged by the pothole.

Many of them had to change flat tires.

“We drove over a pothole and now both of our tires are gone,” said one driver. “Flat tires. It happened to 10 people and we’ve been waiting two hours now for a tow truck.”

It appears the pothole has now been filled in.