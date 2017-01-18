Abused poodle found on Christmas Eve in Toronto lands forever home

An abused male apricot poodle found wandering the streets of Toronto with an elastic band around its nose on Christmas Eve has found a new home.

Toronto Animal Services said an Ontario woman, who is active in the rescue community and has been involved in the case from the beginning, opened her heart and offered to keep the pooch.

“Frankie has bonded strongly with her and with her other poodle, who is also a Toronto Animal Services rescue dog,” the animal service department said in a media release.

The dog, which has been given the name Frankie, was located by a Good Samaritan near the area of Rouge River Drive and Jaguar Street in Scarborough on Dec. 24.

Frankie is believed to be between one and two years old and weighed around seven pounds when he was found.

The poodle suffered a severe contusion on its snout which may still require surgery. His condition will continue to be monitored.

“Vets have assessed Frankie, and while they are optimistic with the progression of his healing, there is a possibility that he will have surgery next week,” Toronto Animal Services said.

“As is always the case with surgery, vets do not want to perform it unless they’ve made certain it is absolutely necessary.”

Animal rights organization People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals recently offered up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for Frankie’s abuse.