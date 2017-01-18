Freezing rain warning for northern Saskatchewan

A freezing rain warning is in effect for the far north of Saskatchewan.

Environment Canada officials say a warm frontal wave will move across the region on Wednesday and warm air aloft, combined with cold air at the surface, will create periods of freezing rain.

The system will move in to northwestern Saskatchewan from northern Alberta near noon and is expected to exit the northeastern part of the province during the evening.

Officials said highways, walkways and parking lots may become slippery and power outages may occur.

