Canada
January 18, 2017 6:18 am
Updated: January 18, 2017 6:21 am

Latest school bus cancellations in the Greater Toronto Area for Jan. 18, 2017

DavidShum-headshot By Web Producer  Global News
The Canadian Press/File
A A

The icy road conditions in the Greater Toronto Area due to the freezing rain has resulted in school bus cancellations Wednesday morning.

Want your weather on the go? Download Global News’ Skytracker weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android

Below is a list of bus cancellation and delays:

Peel District School Board: Bus service cancelled in Caledon ONLY. Schools are open.

Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board: Bus service cancelled for Caledon and Dufferin County. Schools are open.

Durham District School Board AND Durham Catholic District School Board: Bus service cancelled in Zone 1, 2 and 3. Schools are open.

Trillium Lakelands District School Board: All buses to schools in Haliburton, Muskoka and City of Kawartha have been cancelled. Schools are open.

Simcoe County District School Board: School bus service cancelled in North, South, West and Central weather zones. Schools are open.

Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Environment Canada
Freezing Rain
Rain
School Board
school bus cancellations
school bus service
weather delays

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News