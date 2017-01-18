Latest school bus cancellations in the Greater Toronto Area for Jan. 18, 2017

The icy road conditions in the Greater Toronto Area due to the freezing rain has resulted in school bus cancellations Wednesday morning.

Below is a list of bus cancellation and delays:

Peel District School Board: Bus service cancelled in Caledon ONLY. Schools are open.

Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board: Bus service cancelled for Caledon and Dufferin County. Schools are open.

Durham District School Board AND Durham Catholic District School Board: Bus service cancelled in Zone 1, 2 and 3. Schools are open.

Trillium Lakelands District School Board: All buses to schools in Haliburton, Muskoka and City of Kawartha have been cancelled. Schools are open.

Simcoe County District School Board: School bus service cancelled in North, South, West and Central weather zones. Schools are open.