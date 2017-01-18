Those shameless foodie photos could win you money #dinearound2017

KELOWNA, B.C. – January and February are the loneliest times of year at local restaurants: the excesses of the holidays hit many people in the wallet and the waistline.

But more than 50 Thompson-Okanagan restaurants want your business back and have prepared special menus to fit any budget and figure.

Dine Around 2017 is being sold as an opportunity to, “sip, savour and save,” with three course menus for $15, $25, $35 or $45. Wine, beer or spirit pairing is suggested for each course, but not included in the price.

“Many residents take the opportunity to get out and try restaurants that they may not have ever been to or don’t visit often enough,” said Ian Tostenson, President/CEO BC Restaurant and Foodservices Association on the eve of the event launch. “It’s a win win for the consumer and our member restaurants.”

This year, there are chances to win $25 gift cards from participating restaurants by using social media.

Share a photo on social media of your food and wine, spirit or beer pairing and then tag the restaurant you’re visiting along with #dinearound2017 to automatically be entered. There are more than 20 chances to win, according to the BC Restaurant and Foodservices Association.

Menus of this year’s offerings can be found on the Dine Around Thompson Okanagan website.

Dine Around takes place until February 5.