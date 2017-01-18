Crime
January 18, 2017 1:16 am
Updated: January 18, 2017 6:48 pm

RCMP major crimes unit investigating body found in South Okanagan

By Doris Maria Bregolisse Global News

A body was discovered in a remote area of the South Okanagan Tuesday and RCMP are treating the death as suspicious.

SOUTH OF PENTICTON, B.C. – The Southeast District Major Crime Unit is investigating after a body was found off Willowbrook Road at White Lake Road Tuesday.

Police at the scene in the remote community of Willowbrook, over the hills west of Okanagan Falls and north of Oliver, would only say the person died in suspicious circumstances.

Residents reported a large police presence through out the day on social media.

RCMP have not released the victim’s identity, but say they don’t believe the public is at risk.

