January 18, 2017 1:16 am
Updated: January 18, 2017 1:18 am

RCMP investigate body found in South Okanagan

By Doris Maria Bregolisse Global News

A body was discovered in a remote area of the South Okanagan Tuesday and RCMP are treating the death as suspicious.

Shelby Thom/ Global Okanagan
SOUTH OF PENTICTON, B.C. – RCMP have blocked off Willowbrook Road at White Lake Road where a body was found Tuesday.

Police at the scene in the remote community of Willowbrook, over the hills east of Okanagan Falls and north of Oliver, would only say the person died in suspicious circumstances.

Residents reported a large police presence through out the day on social media.

RCMP vehicles block Willowbrook Road and will be in place until Wednesday, securing the potential crime scene.

RCMP said more information would be released by Penticton RCMP in the morning.

