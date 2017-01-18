Crime
January 18, 2017 12:14 am
Updated: January 18, 2017 12:23 am

Orlando nightclub shooting photos show how police freed people

By Staff The Associated Press

The widow of Pulse Nightclub gunman, Omar Mateen, stood before a judge in Oakland, Calf. Tuesday, following her Monday arrest. Sarah Rosario reports.

New photos released by the city of Orlando show where officers breached one of Pulse nightclub’s walls to free people trapped inside during the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

The photos released Tuesday show large punctures to an exterior cinderblock wall of the nightclub. On the other side is a bathroom where patrons were trapped for more than three hours.


Forty-nine people were killed and dozens were injured after gunman Omar Mateen entered the gay nightclub and opened fire last June.

READ MORE: Noor Salman, wife of Orlando nightclub gunman, charged with helping husband

Mateen’s wife, Noor Salman, appeared Tuesday in federal court in Oakland, California, on charges of aiding and abetting her husband, who pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group during the standoff.

Mateen was killed in a shootout with officers after the bathroom wall was breached.

Here are some photos showing how police freed people trapped during the shooting (all photos from City of Orlando via AP):

This June 20, 2016, photo released by the City of Orlando shows bullet holes and openings where police officers breached a wall of the Pulse nightclub to free hostages trapped in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history on the night of June 12, 2016. Forty-nine people were killed and dozens were injured after gunman Omar Mateen entered the gay nightclub and opened fire last June. (City of Orlando via AP)

This June 20, 2016, photo released by the City of Orlando shows bullet holes and openings where police officers breached a wall of the Pulse nightclub to free hostages trapped in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history on the night of June 12, 2016. Forty-nine people were killed and dozens were injured after gunman Omar Mateen entered the gay nightclub and opened fire last June.

This June 20, 2016, photo provided by the City of Orlando shows an opening where police officers breached a wall of the Pulse nightclub to free hostages trapped in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history on the night of June 12, 2016. Forty-nine people were killed and dozens were injured after gunman Omar Mateen entered the gay nightclub and opened fire last June.

