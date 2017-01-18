Almost half of Winnipeggers would approve of safe injection sites: Poll

WINNIPEG — Nearly half of Winnipeggers would approve the set up of a safe injection site, according to a Mainstream Postmedia Poll conducted early in January.

Of the 605 people surveyed in Winnipeg, 46 per cent approve of a safe injection site being set up in the city. Twenty-three per cent strongly approve while another 23 per cent somewhat approve.

This places Winnipeg at sixth out of the ten cities surveyed for approval of injection sites.

The conversation of safe injection sites has heated up since the fentanyl and carfentanil influx across Canada.

Forty per cent of those surveyed said they’d been “following the story of fentanyl” with only 25 per cent of those following it “very closely”. Nearly a quarter said they were not aware of the story at all.

“We’ve seen numerous reports from across the country that recreational drugs are becoming more dangerous, despite the fact that we are seeing a sharp spike in overdoses, 45 per cent of Winnipegers say there has been no change when it comes to the safety of recreational drugs,” Quito Maggi, President of Mainstreet Research said in a news release.

Fentanyl – a drug prescribed for chronic pain management – is roughly 100 times more potent than morphine and about 40 times stronger than heroin. It produces a drug high but also depresses the body’s rate of respiration, which can cause breathing to stop.

The poll was conducted between Jan. 3 and Jan. 4 and the margin of error is ±3.98 per cent, nineteen times out of twenty.