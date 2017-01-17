Driver says he can’t remember fatal crash

WATCH: Global Okanagan’s Kelly Hayes speaks with accused Trevor Stocks outside Kelowna courthouse.

An RCMP crash analyst says there’s no question the accused was speeding but whether he was driving dangerously remains to be seen as the trial for a Kelowna man charged in connection with a fatal crash began Tuesday.

And as coincidence would have it, the two drivers involved knew each other.

The crash happened nearly two years ago on McCurdy Road in Rutland where two vehicles collided head on.

Trevor Stocks was driving one of the vehicles.

The other driver was 21 year old Joselyn Casavant. She died at the scene.

Stocks is on trial for dangerous driving causing death. Alcohol has been ruled out.

Two witnesses testified at his trial Tuesday that they spoke with Stocks minutes after the crash. They testified that Stocks said that he might have been driving too fast.

But outside the courtroom, Stocks said he can’t recall.

“I must have lost control somehow. I’m not 100 per cent sure what happened,” Stocks said.

To add to the tragedy, Stocks and Casavant knew each other. They worked together at Skogies Car Wash in Kelowna.

“I feel terrible about it. I really do. I worked with her at a gas station as well, so it hurt even more,” Stocks said.

Stocks said Casavant’s family has reached out to him. They sent him a letter

“They basically said that she’s at peace and they don’t blame me completely for what happened,” Stocks said.

But that letter of forgiveness may have been premature.

Casavant’s father tells Global Okanagan that he’s disappointed that Stocks has pleaded not guilty to the charge of dangerous driving causing death and that he should take responsibility for his actions.

The two day trial is expected to wrap up Wednesday.