Emergency response at Foothills Hospital

Emergency crews were called to Foothills Hospital late Tuesday afternoon after a man shot and killed himself outside of the ER doors.

Police sealed off the area for officers and the Medical Examiner to investigate.

EMS said the emergency department was not shut down, but ambulances were diverted to other hospitals for a short time.

A spokesperson for Alberta Health Services told Global News the safety of patients and visitors are their primary concern.

“That’s why we have taken the steps we have,” said Colin Zak, AHS Communications.

However, Zak would not say exactly what steps were taken.

No one else was injured during the incident.

The Distress Centre has resources for anyone needing crisis support. Help is available online, or through the Crisis Line at 403-266-HELP (4357)