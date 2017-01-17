Crime
January 17, 2017 6:17 pm
Updated: January 17, 2017 6:19 pm

Regina man faces arson charges after tattoo shop fire

Alexa-Huffman By Web Producer  Global News

Crews were called to the Gaslight Tattoo Parlour along the 1300 block of Saskatchewan Drive at 1:30 a.m. on July 4, 2016.

File / Global News
A A

A 29-year-old Regina man was arrested last Thursday on charges of arson after a fire at the Gaslight Tattoo Parlour in July.

Kelly Ryan Powell, 29, is facing one charge of arson causing damage and one charge of uttering threats.

The charges came after an early morning fire on July 4, 2016 at the Gaslight Tattoo Parlour in the 1300 block of Saskatchewan Drive.

Significant damage was caused to the building but no one was inside the business at the time of the fire. Investigators were able to determine that the fire was set deliberately.

Powell appeared in provincial court on these charges on Jan. 13.

Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Arson
Regina Crime

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Global News