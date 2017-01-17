Regina man faces arson charges after tattoo shop fire

A 29-year-old Regina man was arrested last Thursday on charges of arson after a fire at the Gaslight Tattoo Parlour in July.

Kelly Ryan Powell, 29, is facing one charge of arson causing damage and one charge of uttering threats.

The charges came after an early morning fire on July 4, 2016 at the Gaslight Tattoo Parlour in the 1300 block of Saskatchewan Drive.

Significant damage was caused to the building but no one was inside the business at the time of the fire. Investigators were able to determine that the fire was set deliberately.

Powell appeared in provincial court on these charges on Jan. 13.