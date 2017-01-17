Canada
January 17, 2017 6:20 pm

Saskatoon police release more details about woman’s death on New Year’s Day

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Saskatoon police release new information about Rudy Kishayinew’s death following public calls for further investigation.

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) released more details Tuesday following public calls for further investigation into Rudy Kishayinew’s death on New Year’s Day.

SPS officials said a witness, who was in the company of the victim the evening before, has been interviewed multiple times by the major crime unit.

READ MORE: NDP ties funding cuts to death of woman found in Saskatoon on New Year’s Day

Investigators also reviewed surveillance video that shows Kishayinew entering an alcove at the rear of a building in the 1500-block of 20th Street West where the 22-year-old woman was found deceased at 10:30 a.m. CT on Jan. 1.

SPS officials said video observations from the area are consistent with witness information and the footage is not from St. Paul’s Hospital.

Given this evidence and results of an autopsy completed on Jan. 5, police found the death to be non-criminal in nature.

WATCH: Friend of woman found dead on New Year’s says St. Paul’s Hospital asked her to leave

The investigation is currently being led by the office of the chief coroner of Saskatchewan.

SPS officials said it would review any new information that may call into question the nature of this sudden death.

