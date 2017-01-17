Police say 6 restaurant robberies in Regina may be related

Regina police are currently investigating a series of restaurant robberies they believe to be related.

From October 2016 to December 2016, six restaurants have been robbed throughout the city, including restaurants on Broad Street, Broadway Avenue, Albert Street and University Park Drive.

According to police, details in each case vary but they believe the incidents are related.

All of the robberies have taken place in the evening, typically after 11 p.m., and have involved threats with a gun and/or other weapons and a demand for money from staff.

The descriptions of the suspects are not consistent and police believe there may be a number of suspects involved.

There have been no injuries during the robberies but police are concerned due to the use of weapons in the robberies.

Anyone with information is asked to call Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.