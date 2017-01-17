2 charged after drugs seized from Fort McMurray home

Two Fort McMurray residents have been charged after Wood Buffalo RCMP seized a large quantity of black market anabolic steroids and other illegal drugs on the weekend.

On Jan. 13, the RCMP, with the assistance of the Wood Buffalo General Investigations Section, carried out a search warrant on a home in the Stonecreek area of Fort McMurray.

Police also seized over 1,000 unidentified pills, about a quarter of a kilogram of psilocybin mushrooms (magic mushrooms) and just over half a kilogram of marijuana. Cash and other items consistent with drug trafficking were also seized, police said.

Matt Kendall, 26, and Erin Armstrong, 22, have been charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and will make their first court appearance in Fort McMurray on Jan. 31.

The injectable steroids that were seized were labelled as “Pharmaceutical Grade” and “Sealed for Your Protection,” which police said gives the impression that the steroids would be safe for injection. However, officers said the items were not stored in sanitary conditions or in a controlled environment.

Police say drugs that are not from an appropriate health care provider or pharmacy should not be injected or consumed.

Anyone with information on other drug-related crime in the community can contact the Wood Buffalo RCMP at 780 788-4000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.