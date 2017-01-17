4 SaskPower cash counters closing across the province

SaskPower has announced it will be closing four cash counters by June 1.

According to the Crown corporation, the counters that are closing are located in Regina, Saskatoon, Yorkton and North Battleford. One cash counter will stay open in Prince Albert.

The nine SaskPower employees who work at those locations will be reassigned to customer service.

“Our customers’ habits have changed significantly over the past 10 years,” Diana Avery, SaskPower vice-president of customer services, said in a statement.

“This shift will allow us to keep wait times low, as most of our customers now prefer to handle their transactions electronically or over the phone.”

SaskPower’s announcement comes one month after SaskEnergy said it would close cashier services in Regina and Saskatoon starting on Feb. 1.



SaskEnergy also said there would be no job losses as a result of the change.

Customers can pay bills online, over the phone or at their financial institution.