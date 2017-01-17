Conservation officers in Penticton kill cougar kittens spotted in community

Conservation officers confirmed the three young cougars spotted in Penticton with their mother several times over the past couple of weeks were put down Tuesday morning.

COs claim the family of cougars – which included a mother and three young – was becoming habituated to populated areas.

“The cubs and her were coming well into developed areas and being daytime active,” Sgt. Jim Beck with the BC Conservation Officer Service said. “Generally speaking, cougars are very secretive and don’t like to be seen by people; are afraid of people. She was extremely comfortable being in and around people.”

On the weekend, a statement from the B.C. Conservation Officer Service said the cougars were not behaving aggressively and had not killed any pets.

But by Sunday, conservation officers received reports that they had made a stalking attempt on a dog.

On Tuesday morning, the cougars were spotted in a tree in the Penticton Avenue area.

The three juveniles were killed and COs are looking for the adult female to put her down as well.

Beck said relocation was not an option.

“The deer are compressed to the valley bottom with winter conditions so there’s no place that’s conducive to relocating her,” he said.